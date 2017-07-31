As Olivia Newton-John faces cancer for the second time, she still makes sure to get plenty of quality time with family.

Daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared a photo to Instagram on Monday showing a glamour shot being edited on a computer display. A healthy-looking Newton-John can be seen in the screen’s reflection, seemingly admiring Lattanzi’s pose.

“Where’s mama? Can u spot her?” Lattanzi, 31, captioned the Instagram. She also offered a brief update on her mother’s health. “Hehehe she is doing soooo well. We’re spending this week together! So happy!”

In May, doctors diagnosed Newton-John, 68, with breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. The star initially postponed the first half of her concert tour because of severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica; however, further tests discovered it was actually cancer that spread.

Where's mama? Can u spot her? Hehehe she is doing soooo well . We're spending this week together! So happy! A post shared by Chloe Lattanzi (@chloelattanzi) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Lattanzi spoke out on Instagram soon after her mother’s diagnosis went public to thank fans for the well wishes and support.

She wrote: “My mom and best friend is going to be fine! She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil (cannabidiol oil)! And other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this. Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster. We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health, wealth and happiness.”

In addition to her mother’s heath update, Lattanzi also offered some revelations into her own mental health in an Instagram video posted on Monday.

I wanted to share this for anyone who suffers from panic attacks 😢 I want you to know I am with you and we are going through this together. The whole point of being a public figure is to be of service and show your true self and vulnerability so you can connect with others. I love you. Whenever s panic attack attacks you. Think of me holding your hand, I love you. #beofservice #panicsattacksareawful #letsconnect A post shared by Chloe Lattanzi (@chloelattanzi) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

“I wanted to share this for anyone who suffers from panic attacks,” she wrote in the caption. “I want you to know I am with you and we are going through this together. The whole point of being a public figure is to be of service and show your true self and vulnerability so you can connect with others. I love you. Whenever a panic attack attacks you. Think of me holding your hand, I love you.”

Lattanzi briefly took a break from social media in June after getting fed up with negative feedback in her comments section.

“Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through. I don’t want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can’t distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram,” read her sign-off message in part.

“My mom is fine and the one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative [sic]. My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother’s cancer has to be everyone’s buisness [sic]. You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone. And not have to deal with the world’s opinions of how we deal with this. I’m going to leave my Instagram for a while. Not. Because Im [sic] ashamed that I posted a pic that wasn’t to do with my mom, but because I’m angry. Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive a—holes out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Good bye for a while.”