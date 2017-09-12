Olivia Newton-John Reveals She Was Unable to Walk After Cancer Relapse – and She's Using Marijuana to Ease Pain

Olivia Newton-John has returned to commanding the stage on tour amid her cancer relapse – a sign of progress for the star, who says that not long ago she couldn’t even walk.

“I can walk, but I can’t go long distances,” Newton-John revealed in a new interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes, as excerpted by Entertainment Tonight. “But I’ll get there, because I couldn’t walk at all a month or so ago.”

In May, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. The star initially postponed the first half of her concert tour because of severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica, but further tests discovered it was actually cancer that spread.

Now, she told 60 Minutes, “I need to get through this, I have lots to do. But of course, it’s scary. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t scary. It was, but I felt very sure that I would get through it.”

The 68-year-old said that the “hardest thing” has been her pain level, admitting that trying to do shows was “really agonizing.”

Now, she’s been treating the pain with medical marijuana her husband John Easterling grows.

“I’ll be fine,” said Newton-John. “There have been a lot of women who have had reoccurrences and continue on with their lives to be old ladies, and that’s my vision.”

In early August, Newton-John told fans she was “feeling great” and would be returning to the road. Later in the month she performed at the Victory Theatre – the first in a series of concert dates that will keep her on the road until December.

The star first faced breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction. After beating the disease, Newton-John became an advocate for breast cancer research and early detection.