Olivia Newton-John on Being a Cancer ‘Thriver’ and Using Weed to Cope with Her Relapse: It’s a ‘Healing Plant’

When Olivia Newton-John began to have trouble walking, she never imagined that it was due to a cancer relapse.

The 68-year-old actress told Today that she initially thought her pain was due to sciatica. However, she soon learned she had breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum.

“I guess it was a little surprising,” she told Natalie Morales in an interview that aired Thursday morning. “I never would have associated it because in my mind, it was over. I had finished with it.”

However, Newton-John is not letting her diagnosis get her down. Although she admits to having dark moments, she chooses to be positive and look forward with a “glass half full” attitude.

“I don’t read into prognosis and statistics because I think that can really be depressing,” she said. “I’m not going to be one of those statistics, I’m going to be fine.”

The Grease star added, “I will probably deal with this in my life as an ongoing thing. I think you can live with cancer the way you live with other things if you take care of yourself.”

In addition to traditional medical treatments such as chemotherapy, Newton-John credits beating cancer the first time to her overall wellness plan. The cancer treatment center in Melbourne, Australia, which bears her name now offers patients holistic treatments including yoga, massages, art and music therapy to aid in their recovery.

The actress also shared that she’s been treating the pain with medical marijuana her husband John Easterling grows.

“People have this vision from the ’60s of people just sitting around and getting stoned,” she said. “I think that it’s not about that. This plant is a healing plant. I think we need to change the vision of what it is because it helped me greatly and it helps with pain and inflammation.”

Newton-John, who said her cancer battle has taught her that she’s stronger than she knew, calls herself a cancer “thriver.”

“Survivor sounds like someone clinging onto a lifeboat to me,” she said. “A thriver is someone who’s already off the boat and on land.”