Olivia Newton-John Breaks Silence Three Months After Cancer Relapse: ‘I’m Feeling Great’

Just three months after Olivia Newton-John revealed she is facing breast cancer for the second time, the actress and singer is giving her dedicated fans a positive update on her health.

“Firstly, I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months,” Newton-John, 68, begins in a heartfelt video message before detailing the We Go Together campaign goals of The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre (ONJ Centre).

“Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits,” she continues. “I’m feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!”

In May, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. The star initially postponed the first half of her concert tour because of severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica, but further tests discovered it was actually cancer that spread.

“I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern. Thank you. I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family and friends, along with a team of wellness and medical practitioners both here in the US and at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she told PEOPLE exclusively in a June statement. “I’m totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others!”

The Grease star first faced breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction. After beating the disease, Newton-John became an impassioned advocate for breast cancer research and early detection.

“During this healing time — recovering from my breast cancer relapse — I’ve had time to reflect on how proud I am of this centre, and the important contributions it makes to the lives of the communities it serves,” she says. “The Wellness Centre programs are improving the lives of people going through cancer. This was my dream, and it’s now a reality.”

The ONJ Centre is hoping to raise $1 million for the We Go Together campaign to “continue to grow our critical research, pioneer trials and deliver holistic care to all who are in need.”

“We’re asking people to donate and nominate to win over cancer,” Newton-John says.