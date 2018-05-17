Offset Hospitalized for Minor Injuries After Wrecking His Car in Atlanta: Report

Offset was reportedly hospitalized on Wednesday after apparently being injured in a car crash in Atlanta.

The 26-year-old rapper — whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus — was allegedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Wednesday night, after wrecking his car in Atlanta, according to a report from TMZ.

The outlet reported that Offset’s fiancée Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, joined the rapper at the hospital once she learned of the accident. She later tweeted, “sooo grateful and happy today. God be giving messages in the weirdest way. I love you Offset.”

Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way 🤔I love you @OffsetYRN ❤️❤️❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 17, 2018

Reps for Offet and his group Migos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Although TMZ went on to report that Offset has already been released from the hospital, the rapper has yet to address the alleged incident on social media.

Over the past couple of weeks, the couple has found themselves to be at the center of quite a few controversies.

Weeks before an explosive war of words with Azealia Banks led Cardi B to delete her Instagram page, the rapper got into an altercation with a group of fans who wanted to take a picture with her at a Las Vegas mall, according to The Blast.

When she was asked for a photo, she ignored the group until one of its members — Lolita Beckford-Dawkins, who spoke to The Blast — screamed at the star, “F— Cardi, you ain’t s—.” Cardi allegedly told the group she didn’t want to take a photo with them because she was unhappy with her appearance that day, which angered them.

Partial video of the incident was posted by Instagram account Baller Alert on Sunday. In it, Cardi can be seen behind the glass of the Fendi store as security try to hold back the group.

Baller Alert also provided screengrabs of deleted tweets Cardi sent after the incident, in which the rapper clapped back at a member of the group who slammed her for not taking pictures with fans.

“I always take pictures with fans,” Cardi wrote. “If I don’t have no makeup, in a rush, not in the mood, I’m not obligated and not everybody is YOUR FAN. Clearly.”

Earlier this month following the Met Gala, a verbal dispute broke out after a fan approached the rapper for an autograph outside the Mark Hotel in New York, police told PEOPLE. The encounter then allegedly escalated to a physical altercation between the fan – who was later taken to the hospital – and three members of Cardi B’s entourage. The fan has since sued Cardi B and Offset, according to TMZ.

Later that night, the rapper took to Twitter to address the situation, writing in a now-deleted tweet that as a pregnant woman she has to be careful and asking fans to respect her space.

“If you check my tag pics, I take a lot of pics with fans. Some people are not fans and sometimes, I don’t want no pics and I simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy],” she wrote. “I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo I be careful. Why can’t people respect that?”