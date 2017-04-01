Where Are ‘NSYNC Now? Catching Up with the Best-Selling Boyband

Since saying “Bye, Bye, Bye” in 2002, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick have each built careers for themselves outside of ‘NSYNC — the blockbuster boyband that brought them worldwide fame in the ’90s.

Though there aren’t plans for the group to get back together and make music any time soon, they’re still good friends — reuniting most recently in August for Chasez’s 40th birthday bash.

“The guys spent the entire night together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They all sat in a group and just reunited, relived and had such a ball. They were laughing and smiling all night long.”

And when they can’t get together in person, there’s always their group text chain.

“I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other,” Bass joked recently. “We bag on each other all day long. We find pictures on Instagram of us from the ’90s … Joey gets a lot of the brunt of our jokes. I mean, those guys are my brothers and so we act like immature brothers all the time.”

Before Chasez’s party, ‘NSYNC’s most public appearance was in November 2013, when they served as ushers at Chris Kirkpatrick’s wedding to wife Karly just months after their 90-second concert during Timberlake’s MTV VMA Video Vanguard performance.

“Two minutes after seeing everybody, you feel like no time has passed,” Chasez told Ryan Seacrest then, of getting the band back together.

“It was just a matter of time,” he explained. “Everybody would ask us, ‘When are you guys going to do something?'”

So what else have the guys been up to? Here, a brief recap.

Justin Timberlake

As ‘NSYNC’s breakout lead vocalist, Timberlake has by far had the most time in the spotlight — with a career spanning music, television, and film.

The 36-year-old dropped his first solo album, Justified, in 2002 —producing the hit singles “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.” The work earned him his first two of a total 10 Grammy Awards.

His second album, 2006’s FutureSex/LoveSounds, would take Timberlake to the next level. Singles like “SexyBack,” “My Love” and “What Goes Around… Comes Around” broke away his teen idol reputation and established him as a more adult act. He’s released two more albums since — 2013’s The 20/20 Experience (parts 1 and 2), featuring hit “Mirrors.”

Though music kept Timberlake busy, he decided to challenge himself by launching an acting career. Since 2008, he’s appeared in a string of comedies and dramas — including Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits, and the Oscar-nominated The Social Network.

Last year, the animated comedy Trolls allowed Timberlake to show off both of his talents: acting as the vocal talent in the film and executive producing its soundtrack. Its first single — “Can’t Stop the Feeling” — topped the charts, earned him a Grammy and an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Outside of work, Timberlake found love with actress Jessica Biel. The two married in October 2012 and often gush about their love.

“He supports everything that I do,” Biel, 35, told Good Morning America in September 2015. “And that’s why he’s such a wonderful partner. And we should just be able to talk and laugh and learn together.”

Timberlake is just as smitten. “Every once in a while, I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn’t see me looking. I have this moment where I’m like, ‘If you never make a good decision – if you only make bad decisions – for the rest of your life, you made one really good decision,'” he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013. “It’s nice to marry your best friend.”

Since welcoming their son Silas Randall in April 2015, the pair have remained focused on their family — though Timberlake joked fatherhood is harder than it looks.

“You literally just like wake up and look in the mirror and go, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing,’” he shared on the Today show in October. “It’s humiliating and it’s humbling at the same time.”

Still, the father/son team are incredibly close.

“They’re like the same person,” Biel told PEOPLE last April. “[Silas’] like a mini version of him … They like to sit and watch golf together. The only TV that Silas is allowed to watch is the Golf Channel, which is really funny.”

As for more kids, Timberlake told Extra in October that while nothing is official to announce, “I’m having a lot of fun practicing. ”

JC Chasez

‘NSYNC’s other lead vocalist, Chasez (né Joshua Scott Chasez) launched a solo career when the boy band broke up — dropping his first solo single, “Blowin’ Me Up (With Her Love)” in 2002 (it appeared on the soundtrack to the film Drumline).

Despite modest success with his 2004 debut album Schizophrenic — and the album’s first single, “Some Girls Dance with Women” — Chasez parted with Jive Records in 2007. His second offering, The Story of Kate, was never released — though tracks from it including “You Ruined Me” and “Until Yesterday” have surfaced online.

Since then, he’s tapped into music here in there but hasn’t released a full-fledge album or solo song. Mostly, he’s worked as a writer and producers for acts like Basement Jaxx, McFly, Girls Aloud, David Archuleta and Matthew Morrison.

He has popped up on television too — most notably for a seven season run on Randy Jackson’s America’s Best Dance Crew. The MTV show ran from 2008 to 2012.

Chasez is currently single.

Lance Bass

Mississippi native Bass never went the pop music route after ‘NSYNC. Though he dabbled in acting (who could forget the 2001 film he starred in with Fatone, On the Line?) and on Broadway (a 2007 run in Broadway’s Hairspray), most of Bass’ career has been as a television and radio personality.

It all started in 2008 when Bass had a successful run on the seventh season of Dancing with the Stars, making it to the finals and coming in third place.

Since then, the 37-year-old star launched a successful radio show (Dirty Pop with Lance Bass), competed with his mom on a reality TV cooking show (My Kitchen Rules, for which he came in second place), and hosted a reality TV dating show (Logo’s Finding Prince Charming).

He even starred in his own reality show with husband Michael Turchin. The E! series, called Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding — documenting the lead up to the couple’s 2014 nuptials in Los Angeles.

It was a historic moment for Bass, who came out exclusively to PEOPLE in July 2006. (A New York Times best-selling autobiography, Out of Sync, would follow over a year later). Since then, Bass has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community since — even taking home the Human Right Campaign’s Visibility Award.

And while he still hasn’t made his way to space, married life is keeping Bass pretty busy. Bass recently told PEOPLE that he and his 30-year-old hubby love to spend date nights out at live events.

“We love going to live events,” Bass explained. “I grew up on the road and have done a lot of concerts, so I like to share those experiences with friends and family.”

The two recently went to see Dolly Parton at Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Bowl. “[It] was the best concert ever,” Bass gushed. “He had never seen Dolly live and had never been to the Hollywood Bowl. So yeah, he owes me for quite a long time.”

One night they didn’t have out? Feb. 26. That’s when Bass ended up having to undergo emergency surgery to remove his appendix after experiencing stomach pains.

Turchin was by his side, throwing an impromptu Oscars’ viewing party. “My husband is amazing,” Bass wrote on Instagram. “It is so nice to have a partner in crime in these situations.”

Next up for the pair? Kids. “We definitely want a family,” Bass told PEOPLE in 2015. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to commit to each other. I’d say in the next two or three years we’re going to start that family.”

Joey Fatone

Like Bass, Fatone has spent much of his post-‘NSYNC career as a TV personality — though he did have a role in the 2002 smash rom-com My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its 2016 sequel.

Mostly, the 40-year-old star’s work has been as a presenter — hosting everything from red carpets for TV Guide to reality competition shows (NBC’s The Singing Bee, NBC’s Celebrity Circus, Live Well Network’s My Family Recipe Rocks, the Food Network’s Rewrapped, Discover Family’s Parents Just Don’t Understand, among others).

Fatone’s also had a reality TV run himself as a contestant — on the Food Network’s Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off and, of course, Dancing with the Stars. The latter had Fatone competing twice — first in the show’s fourth season (he placed second) and then again in season 15 (he was eliminated in week 2).

Though roles on Broadway in Rent and Little Shop of Horrors had Fatone singing, he’s mostly left that behind.

He did have something to sing about in September 2004, when he married his girlfriend of 10 years, Kelly Baldwin. The couple have two daughters — Briahna, 16, and Kloey, 7.

And when he’s not playing dad, Fatone is focusing on his first food venture: his hot dog cart in the Florida Mall in Orlando.

With a menu made up of specialty hot dog options like the Gone Hollywood and the Boybander — five mini hot dogs symbolizing the five members of his former band — the stand certainly knows how to cash in on the star’s celebrity.

It’s even got a killer title: Fat One’s.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Of all the members of ‘NYSNC, Kirkpatrick has stayed away from the spotlight the most since their split — though music has remained a priority in his work.

While he’s appeared on reality TV twice — CMT’s Gone Country and VH1’s Mission Man Band — both shows allowed the 45-year-old singer to show off his musical talents.

Outside of work, Kirkpatrick also found love — with wife Karly, 33. The couple tied the knot in November 2013 in Orlando, Florida, amid 300 family and friends at the Italian-themed Loews Portofino Bay Hotel (situated on Universal Orlando Resort property).

With the band all reuniting at the nuptials, they were able to do some serious catching up.

“Justin and Joey were giving me wedding advice. Justin was like, ‘You’re going to be a little bit nervous here, but it’ll be okay,’ ” Kirkpatrick told PEOPLE exclusively following his big day. “It was really funny.”

He added, “I’m the oldest one of us, and I never thought I’d be getting wedding advice from Justin Timberlake! They made things seem really normal.”

Since the wedding, the Kirkpatricks — who live in Nashville —have been busy. On Friday, the couple announced they’re expecting their first child in October — sharing a photoshopped image of themselves in front of the movie poster for The Boss Baby.

“Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” Kirkpatrick told PEOPLE. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

The idea of expanding their brood has been on the spouses’ minds for a while, according to the singer, dancer and voice actor.

“Karly wants to have kids really quickly, so we’re going to do that. That’s our plan,” he said in 2013. “We’re definitely ready to have children – we both want them.”