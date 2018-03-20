Mark your calendars: ‘NSYNC will be tearin’ up the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The boy band, consisting of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick, is set to be permanently cemented in Hollywood history as they will be receiving a star on April 30 in Los Angeles.

Although there is no word on if all five members will be reuniting for the special event, most of them did celebrate the news on Twitter Tuesday.

“How fitting this ceremony will take place on Its Gonna Be May Day! See y’all there!” Bass, 38, tweeted.

Fatone, 41, teased the announcement to fans before it was officially made public. “In the next few mins everyone will finally know what time and date @nsync is getting a star on the walk of fame,” he wrote.

In the next few mins everyone will finally know what time and date @nsync is getting a star on the walk of fame 😊 — Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) March 20, 2018

Chasez, 41, simply retweeted the proclamation on his Twitter account. Timberlake, 37, and Kirkpatrick, 46, have yet to share their reactions publicly.

Meanwhile, Timberlake will be in Los Angeles on the day of the star ceremony, which will stream live on WalkOfFame.com, as he is scheduled to perform two shows on his Man of the Woods tour at The Forum.

Rumors of a reunion last surfaced when Timberlake headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis. The famous fivesome most recently got together in August 2016 for Chasez’s 40th birthday bash.

However, the guys continue to keep in touch via group text chain.

“I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other,” Bass joked in February 2017. “We bag on each other all day long. We find pictures on Instagram of us from the ’90s … Joey gets a lot of the brunt of our jokes. I mean, those guys are my brothers and so we act like immature brothers all the time.”

‘NSYNC’s most public appearance together was in November 2013 when they served as ushers at Kirkpatrick’s wedding to wife Karly just three months after their 90-second concert during Timberlake’s MTV VMA Video Vanguard performance.