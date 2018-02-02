Music
Like the '90s Never Ended: Our Favorite Photos of the Spice Girls, 'NSYNC and More Back Together Again
Can you make it through without freaking out?
'NSYNC
Be still our hearts! Since saying "Bye, Bye, Bye" in 2002, band members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick made us fall in love all over again when the group reunited for Chasez's 40th birthday – and documented the sweet get-together on Instagram. "Welcome to the old man club," Kirkpatrick tweeted in honor of the singer's big 4-0.
SPICE GIRLS
Sure, the Spice Girls came together for an epic reunion tour back in 2008, but nothing quite compares to seeing Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Mel Chisholm, Geri Halliwell Horner and Emma Bunton hanging out IRL – most recently at David Beckham's 40th birthday festivities. Unfortunately, Brown was unable to make the event, but was represented by "new Spice member" Eva Longoria. "Great to see these shy and retiring ladies," he joked. "Never a dull moment."
SPICE GIRLS ... AGAIN!
The Spice Girls shared an adorable reunion 'gram in February 2018, marking the first time the '90s Britpop icons have been publicly photographed together since 2012. The meeting went down at Halliwell Horner's home in Hertfordshire, England, where Bunton, Brown, Beckham and Chisholm met to reportedly discuss upcoming projects. Say it is so!
BACKSTREET BOYS
Backstreet's back! A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell regularly share group photos of their outings – both professional and non-work related, much to our delight. Here, the guys gear up for rehearsal on NBC's Undateable.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
Ever since getting back together in 2008, the New Kids on the Block – Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood – have toured every year (but are mostly taking a break in 2016). The band mates (as well as Donnie's brother Paul) have remained close through the years – so close that they aren't opposed to the occasional slumber party/cuddle sesh (or so we'd like to think.)
BOYZ II MEN
Following his impressive stint on Dancing with the Stars, Wanya Morris joined his R&B bandmates Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman in the recording studio. Their most recent album, Collide, was released in 2014.
98 DEGREES
Nothing warms our hearts more than seeing Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons together again … in matching outfits, no less, for a special performance at the MY2K Tour.
