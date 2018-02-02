Like the '90s Never Ended: Our Favorite Photos of the Spice Girls, 'NSYNC and More Back Together Again

Ever since getting back together in 2008, the New Kids on the Block – Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood – have toured every year (but are mostly taking a break in 2016). The band mates (as well as Donnie's brother Paul) have remained close through the years – so close that they aren't opposed to the occasional slumber party/cuddle sesh (or so we'd like to think.)