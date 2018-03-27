Normani Kordei Says Going Solo After Announcing Fifth Harmony Hiatus Is 'Scary'

Normani Kordei is “Miss Movin’ On” from Fifth Harmony — and pressing pause on the girl group comes with some nerves.

“It’s always kind of scary, especially because for the past six years, Fifth Harmony’s all we’ve ever known,” Kordei, 21, told Entertainment Tonight of going solo. “So, every time we put something out individually, it’s like, ‘Oh shoot! All eyes are on me!'”

On March 19, the remaining members of Fifth Harmony — Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke — announced on social media they would be going on hiatus to “pursue solo ventures.” Previous band mate Camila Cabello, who found success with her breakout solo hit “Havana,” left the group in December 2016.

Normani Kordei Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” the group, which formed on The X-Factor in 2012, said in a statement on Twitter.

Kordei first briefly struck out on her own in 2017, when she competed — and placed third — on Dancing with the Stars. Then, in February, Kordei released her first track sans 5H: “Love Lies,” a duet with Grammy nominee Khalid that appeared on the Love, Simon soundtrack.

Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Another bandmate stepping out of the Fifth Harmony shadow is Lauren Jauregui, who has released collaborations with Halsey (“Strangers”), Steve Aoki (“All Night”) and her boyfriend, rapper Ty Dolla $ign (“In Your Phone”). Jauregui opened up about going solo in a new interview with Playboy.

Lauren Jauregui Frazer Harrison/Getty

“Right now, I’m just exploring myself and getting in touch with myself creatively,” she told the magazine. “To be real, I don’t want to give myself boundaries. … It’s definitely different than my work with Fifth Harmony. It’s me.”