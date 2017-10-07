Noah Cyrus had a big night Friday opening for Katy Perry on her Witness World Tour at Madison Square Garden in front of the Cyrus clan.

The “Make Me” singer, 17, brought her father, Billy Ray Cyrus onstage with her to perform his hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” the audience got an even bigger surprise when older sister Miley, 24, joined the duo soon after.

The two sisters showed while they may have grown up in Hollywood, they still have some serious country moves, with the duo dancing around as their dad did a guitar solo.

“I’m so excited,” Noah told the audience. “You don’t get your family onstage every day.”

Mom Tish, 50, and sister Brandi, 30, were in the audience watching the performance — this was the family’s first time seeing Noah perform on tour.

“Miley, Dad, Mom, I love you guys,” Noah said from the stage. “Brandi, I love you.”

This was Billy Ray’s, 56, first time performing at Madison Square Garden. Shortly before performing with her father, Noah covered Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” and brought out producer Labrinth for a performance of her hit single, “Make Me (Cry).”

In June, Noah opened up to PEOPLE about receiving career advice from her big sister.

“Miley says, ‘Just have fun with it,'” Noah said. “Because I worry too much, and Miley is like, ‘You gotta just have fun with it.'”

Later in the show, Perry took a moment to speak from her heart about Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“My wish is for some freakin’ peace! Don’t ya think?” the singer, 32, told the audience.

Before performing her 2012 hit “Part of Me,” Perry said, “This is one of my favorite songs to sing — I want to dedicate it to you guys. You chose to come out and overcome this dumb fear. You chose to come into the community of music and to be together… and be inspired.”