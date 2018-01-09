Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Sounds Very Different in a Major Key

What happens when you take one of the great odes to angst, originally written in F minor, and flip it onto a major scale? Turns out, you make some almost decent pop music — at least in the case of Nirvana’s 1991 anthem “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Vimeo user Sleep Good recently explored the auto-tuned task, also playfully renaming the fabled act as Nirvirna and dubbing the song “Teen Sprite,” and the end product proves to be eyebrow-raising, song of the summer-hopeful, pop-rock.

The original cut, of course, has long been a safe harbor for the myriad of distresses youth provides and if hearing it flipped onto the sunny side of the walkway has you all out of sorts, revisit the band’s intended composition above.