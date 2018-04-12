Nicki Minaj Details New Album, Drops New Singles 'Chun-Li' and 'Barbie Tingz'

It’s Barbz season. Nicki Minaj debuted two new singles and announced a new album on Thursday, a long-awaited return for the New York rapper and reigning hip-hop queen.

“This is the best album I’ve ever, ever, ever in my life created,” she told Zane Lowe on Beats 1, before dropping tracks “Chun-Li” – a nod to the iconic Street Fighter character — and “Barbie Tingz.”

Nicki Minaj.

She also spoke to Lowe about the beef between her ex Meek Mill and her former Young Money collaborator Drake. “It was one of the hardest parts of my career, to date,” she said. “Because at the time I did love both of them and I couldn’t erase the love that I had for my team, but I also couldn’t speak out. I couldn’t really say much, and I felt so imprisoned in that moment… It was difficult to stay out of it, I was behind the scenes of course wishing it never happened. Even prior to it happening I tried to stop it from happening. I said [to Meek] don’t do that.”

Though Nicki’s last album, The Pinkprint, dropped in 2014, she’s stayed busy, lending verses to Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha, DNCE, and Katy Perry, and jumping on a track with Cardi B for Migos’ “Motorsport.” In January, she dropped the diner-set music video for Quavo’s “She for Keeps.”