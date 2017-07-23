Barbz Rejoice! Nicki Minaj Has Joined Snapchat (But Doesn’t Know How to Use it)

Good news: Nicki Minaj is now on Snapchat! Bad news: She doesn’t know how to use the app.

Minaj, 34, broke the news on Twitter and Instagram, announcing to her more than 100 million followers that she recently joined the social media app.

“Yo can y’all teach me how to use this? 😨 wtf I wanna show y’all how a bad btch posts her first snap but 🙁😏🙃,” the rap superstar wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her account.

Naturally, fans everywhere flocked to the social media sites, rejoicing and instructing the star how to use the app. When one tweeter told the star that her account wasn’t public, she responded: “How do I make it public? Should I do?”

About an hour after the announcement, fans of the star still had not seen how a “bad btch posts her first snap.” But that didn’t stop the Barbz from waiting patiently.

“Nicki u just need to tap on the circle, then u write ‘IM GONNA DROP NM4 RIGHT NOW’ and you share a link to your album and finnaly (sic) you share your pic in your story!😘😉,” one Instagram user wrote, referring to Minaj’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album.

This isn’t the first time Minaj has set the Internet ablaze in recent weeks. Earlier this month the “No Frauds” rapper caused a major tweetstorm among her fans when she sent out a single baby emoji.

Many were quick to speculate that Minaj might be pregnant and using the tweet to announce her own baby.

In May, Minaj, who recently revealed she plans to remain celibate for a year, gushed to Ellen DeGeneres about her rumored rapper beau Nas.

“He’s so dope,” Minaj told DeGeneres. “He’s the king. He is the King of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the Queen of Queens.” Minaj said. She went on to call him “a rap legend,” telling the host, “I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he’s kind of cute, too.”

“I might make an exception to the [celibacy] rule for him, because he’s so dope,” she added.