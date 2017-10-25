Hey Kanye, next time you’re considering leaving the best song of the album off the final cut, please reconsider.

Nicki Minaj celebrated the recent seventh anniversary of the release of Kanye West’s “Monster” off his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album with a long Instagram post. Apparently, there were talks of leaving the track — which includes a star-studded feature list of JAY-Z, Minaj, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver — off the record. “7 year anniversary of #Monster Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!!” the caption read.

Good thing he listened to Minaj: It’s hard to imagine the beloved MBDTF without “Monster.” Besides, how else would we have learned about Millie Bobby Brown’s secret rapping skills?

This also isn’t the only time that West has nearly left a great song off the final cut: The Chris Brown-assisted “Waves” from The Life of Pablo may not have ever graced the world’s ears if not for Chance the Rapper.

See Minaj’s Instagram post in full above and pray to Yeezus that he leaves all the jams on his next album.

