Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma’s Rap Beef

Nicki Minaj fans got a pleasant surprise Thursday night when the Queens rapper dropped three — yes, three — new tracks with plenty of responses to Remy Ma’s Internet-breaking diss track “ShETHER.”

Minaj, 34, reunited with her old crew, Drake and Lil Wayne, for “No Frauds,” a punchline-filled track that sent Barbz everywhere reeling.

“You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’ / What the f— is this bitch inhalin’? / Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped,” Minaj raps, alluding to Remy’s follow-up single, “Another One” — which did not receive the rave reviews that “ShETHER” did.

She also released “Regret In Your Tears” and “Changed It” featuring Wayne, calling the trio of tunes her “#3PackFromPARIS.”

Remy, 36, whose nearly 7-minute diss track set the Internet on fire (and climbed the charts on iTunes), has yet to respond to the latest tracks. But if we know anything about the Terror Squad member and Big Pun descendant, it’s that she is not one to back down.

Here’s everything you need to know about Minaj and Remy’s fierce rap feud:

Minaj is Putting Her Money Where Her Mouth Is

Along with the trio of tracks, the “Did It On ‘Em” rapper issued a challenge to the “Lean Back” MC.

“Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh,” she wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the iconic Martin character Sheneneh Jenkins. “You got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give you half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview without mentioning the Queen name.”

The challenge came after Minaj offered a simple explanation for her delayed response (she dropped her tracks nearly two weeks after “ShETHER” was released): “The greats took three months to respond to diss records. Queens don’t move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime.”

The Rap Feud Has Been Brewing for About 10 Years

It wasn’t just Minaj’s lyrics on Gucci Mane‘s “Make Love” and Jason Derulo‘s “Swalla” that drew Remy’s ire. The two rappers have long been at odds, in a feud going back at least a decade.

Minaj seemingly blasted Remy on her 2007 EP track “Dirty Money,” in which she raps, “Tell that bitch with the crown to run it like Chris Brown” while sampling one of Remy’s Terror Squad songs “Yeah Yeah Yeah.”

Not to be outdone, Remy came out swinging in a 2014 freestyle over the beat to Minaj’s hit “Truffle Butter.”

During a recent appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, Remy alleged that Minaj tried to keep her “off of red carpets” and “tried to make sure awards don’t go to” her.

“This person, just based on what I’ve [been] witnessing, is not a nice person,” she said.

Remy Spent Six Years in Prison — and Says Minaj Was Happy About It

Remy, who rose to fame in 2004 thanks to a verse on the Fat Joe and Terror Squad hit “Lean Back,” was sent to prison in 2008.

She was convicted of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion. She was released six years later in 2014 and cemented her comeback with her latest Fat Joe collab “All the Way Up,” which was nominated for two Grammys this year.

However, in her initial diss track to Minaj, Remy suggested that Minaj rejoiced when her biggest competitor was sent to jail

“I’m jealous? Bitch, you was happy when they took me,” Remy raps in “ShETHER.” “Best thing that ever happened to you was when they booked me.”

Remy Wasn’t “Proud” of Insulting Minaj in “ShETHER”

Remy’s lengthy diss track was filled with jabs aimed at Minaj’s body, her sexual history, her past relationship with Meek Mill and even claims about a romantic relationship with Wayne and Drake.

Despite the insults in the track, Remy recently told Buzzfeed that she does “not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female.”

“That’s not what I do. Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females. I always want to do some girl-oriented thing. I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other,” she said.

“I just don’t, especially when I know someone who’s come from somewhere like I’ve come from. When you come from the bottom and you’ve actually managed to make something of yourself, it just makes me happy. It just makes me all mushy inside. However, in the event that you piss me off and we become archenemies, run for cover.”