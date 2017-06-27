FULL PERFORMANCE: @NICKIMINAJ performs at the NBA Awards 2017. pic.twitter.com/MOW95cIKUd — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiReigns) June 27, 2017

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma continues to simmer. The latest episode in the saga occurred Monday night, when Minaj took the stage with 2 Chainz at the inaugural NBA Awards.

After performing her recent 2 Chainz collaboration “Realize,” Minaj transitioned into “No Frauds,” one of three songs she dropped in March that were themselves rebuttals to diss tracks Ma released earlier this year.

Minaj was likely responding to Ma’s acceptance speech for best female hip-hop artist at Sunday’s BET Awards, where she took aim at Minaj without calling her out by name, rapping, “Y’all bitches got fat while we starved/ Shots in your ass, pads in your bras/ Y’all some liars, it ain’t no facts in your songs/ And yeah, that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

Minaj and Ma’s beef dates back at least a decade, to a 2007 freestyle where Ma criticized Minaj. But the conflict reignited in February when Ma shared “Shether,” which used the beat for Nas’ classic diss track “Ether” as a backdrop for anti-Minaj rhymes. The artwork for “Shether” also depicted a dismembered doll with Minaj’s head and signature pink wig.

Watch Minaj’s performance above.

