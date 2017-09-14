Nicki Minaj and Nas Fuel Dating Rumors After Getting Cuddly at His Birthday Party

Nicki Minaj and rumored boyfriend Nas certainly looked like a couple at his birthday party on Thursday night when the two were photographed with their arms around each other.

Nas celebrated his 44th birthday during a private dinner at The Pool Lounge in New York City featuring a variety of Hennessy cocktails including Nas’ signature cocktail – The Big Apple, along with a classic V.S.O.P Privilége Sazerac and X.O on ice.

Minaj, 34, even posted a picture of the two of them from the event on her Instagram. In the picture, Minaj and Nas are standing next to Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz, and Minaj has her arm wrapped around one of the birthday boy’s arms.

In a video from the event, a man Minaj identified as “Nasir” was spotted creeping up behind Minaj and kissing her on the cheek as Minaj cried out, “Oh my God, stop!” Afterwards, he appeared to lick her cheek. Many fans have speculated the PDA bandit was indeed Nas, whose given name is Nasir Bin Olu Dara Jones.

The Shade Room also posted a video of Minaj and Nas together that night. In the video, Nas had his arm wrapped around Minaj’s shoulder as Minaj had her hand placed on his chest while the rapper was presented with his birthday cake.

#PressPlay: #NickiMinaj parties with #Nas at his birthday party

Earlier this spring, dating rumors began circulating after Minaj posted a picture of the two cozying up together on Instagram, similar to a shot Nas posted to social media.

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Then in May, Minaj addressed her budding relationship with Nas on The Ellen DeGeneres Show



“He is the king of Queens, and I like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” Minaj said. “He’s a rap legend. Let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for him, and you know, he’s kind of cute, too.”

But Minaj, who confirmed her split from rapper Meek Mill in January, went on to tell Ellen that the two had not slept together.

“I’m just chillin’ right now. I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men. I hate men,” Minaj continued. “I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he’s so dope.”