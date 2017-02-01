Nicki Minaj and Drake Reunite After Meek Mill Split — and Lil Wayne Was There Too

The old crew is back!

Nicki Minaj stunned fans everywhere on Wednesday when she uploaded a friendly photo of herself and Drake — about a year and a half of the duo’s (platonic?) relationship apparently cooled.

She gave the photo no caption, but the picture said it all. The 34-year-old rapper sported a smirk while Drake, 30, opted for his now-signature pout.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper also shared the photo, including a set of eyeball emojis.

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:36am PST

The pic comes weeks after Minaj called it quits with rapper Meek Mill after nearly two years of dating. According to TMZ, it was Drake who called for the reunion after reportedly seeing a Jan. 8 ESPN segment that featured Minaj and Lil Wayne.

Drake flew to Miami and the trio met up on Jan. 12 — the day the photos were taken, according to the outlet.

The pictures come after nearly a year and a half of almost no social media action between Drake and Minaj.

The silent treatment began in the summer of 2015 when Mill, 29, claimed that Drake does not write his own rap lyrics — an accusation that prompted a fierce feud between the rappers with diss tracks and social media posts.

Now all seems to be well with the Young Money Entertainment members. Minaj even posted an Instagram photo of herself with Drake and Wayne, writing, “#TheBig3 #YoungMoney.”

The “Anaconda” rapper hasn’t mentioned her former love on social media, but has used her platform to speak out against the recent political climate—particularly Donald Trump‘s controversial refugee policy.

The most harmful thing you could ever take away from another human being is hope. #ProudImmigrant #Grateful #TaxPayerButIcantVote #America — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 30, 2017

