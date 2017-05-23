Nicki Minaj Plans to Remain Celibate for a Year But ‘Might Make an Exception’ for Nas

Nicki Minaj hopes to stay celibate for a year, but her rumored beau Nas might be throwing a wrench in her plans.

On Tuesday, the rapper made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the talkshow host teased Minaj about her relationship status. After referencing Minaj’s risky breast-baring look at Paris Fashion Week, DeGeneres asked the star why she only revealed her left breast.

Minaj then fell prey to one of DeGeneres tricky questions. “And does Nas like both of them the same as well?” DeGeneres asked, which led the rapper to burst out laughing.

Minaj first teased her romance with rapper Nas on Instagram earlier this month when she posted a photo of herself cuddling up to him with the caption, “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

DeGeneres also appears to be supporter of their budding relationship, calling Nas “fantastic and a really good guy.”

“He’s so dope,” the New York-raised rapper added. “He’s the king. He is the King of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the Queen of Queens.” Minaj went on to call him “a rap legend,” telling the host, “I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he’s kind of cute, too.”

FROM PEN: Joss Whedon: Buffy and Angel “Is The Grandest Love Story I’ll Ever Tell”

And while Minaj did admit they have been having sleepovers, she confirmed they haven’t done the “nasty,” as DeGeneres put it.

“I’m just chillin’ right now,” said Minaj, who announced her split with rapper Meek Mill in January. “I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men.”

She continued, “I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he’s so dope.”

The rapper is also in the midst of launching a new charity to help students pay for their college loans, books and tuitions.

“It’s close to my heart because I’ve always wanted to go to college, and I always say that’s the only regret I have in my life is that I didn’t go to college and just experience that,” she said.

And leave it up to DeGeneres to be generous as always. With the help of Shutterfly, Minaj was gifted $25,000 to help kickstart her foundation.