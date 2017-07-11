A simple emoji. That’s all it took for Nicki Minaj to set the Internet ablaze on Monday night.

The 34-year-old rapper caused a tweetstorm to end all tweetstorms with her fans (dubbed “the Kingdom”) when she sent out a single baby emoji.

While many were quick to speculate that Minaj might be pregnant and using the tweet to announce her own baby, there were a few other theories that bubbled to the top.

For one, she just collaborated on a single with DJ Khaled for his album Grateful — the cover art for which is a photo of Khaled’s 7-month-old son, Asahd.

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017

Minaj has also been teasing the release of a fourth album, confirming in January that she was focused on new music and single after a split from boyfriend Meek Mill.

So is Minaj birthing a baby, or some new tracks?

Well, rather than provide some sort of explanation of the emoji, the “Anaconda” songstress — whose reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment — just sat back, liking comments on Twitter made by fans speculating what she might be talking about.

Some she liked took the baby emoji to mean a pregnancy announcement:

me coming onto twitter to assure all the barbz that nicki is not in fact pregnant & we will not speak that into existence. not yet at least. pic.twitter.com/YF25vVmjgf — D Money🖤 (@dvshvwnXminvj) July 11, 2017

YUH BREED? https://t.co/yp2JIPstHh — S h a r i 💖 (@xojahshari) July 11, 2017

Me in the delivery room as Nicki is in labor pic.twitter.com/v81L0EpNOZ — Tiff (T Latrice) (@Flawless_EhEhF1) July 11, 2017

BABY ON THE WAY ????? 🤔🤔😳😳😳😋😋😋 — 🦄TRINA MINAJ🦄 (@Prettyy_OnFleek) July 11, 2017

We said "DROP THE ALBUM" not drop a baby……. @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/0Ggcgjk0lo — a minaj (@ALFREDOMINAJ) July 11, 2017

Are you pregnant? do not play with me https://t.co/m5wQM1IIjj — LEOU 🦄 (@onlymiinaj) July 11, 2017

Nicki talking to the kingdom after we had a breakdown cause a baby gone come before the album pic.twitter.com/K5HQ1YNzHV — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) July 11, 2017

Go ahead, play around, ya prophetic ass gon speak it into existence by accident. pic.twitter.com/RFaq9pBCCy — June Carter🗡 (@JunesMyx) July 11, 2017

Others went the music route:

No matter wut he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won't b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until NM4 Drops W/ The NM4 World Tour 🎀 — Anthony Zolanski (@ZolanskiAnthony) July 11, 2017

She's pushing that album out her vajajay 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NF9X6YlbXP — Javi (@apocalispticks) July 11, 2017

There were those who praised her for getting her fans riled up:

Nicki got the entire Kingdom frantic over one emoji. This is how powerful the queen is @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/m8qMMlxGTw — NICKI FOLLOWS 🙏🏼 (@JawadTheKINGDOM) July 11, 2017

Nicki has me scared, shook and panicking. — c. (@pharaohminaj) July 11, 2017

One even seemed to call Minaj out for trolling people:

queen loves to play with the kingdom, remember when she teased us with the pick my fruit out, I'm attentive @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/BoSFWosSa5 — guilherme (@ifsnicki) July 11, 2017

This isn’t the first pregnancy rumors have followed Minaj — though this seems to be the first time she purposefully put them out there.

While dating Mill in 2015, Minaj shut down those speculating that she was expecting a baby — writing, “No matter wut he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won’t b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until she’s married. Now check that.”

Meanwhile, in May, Minaj told Ellen DeGeneres she plans to stay celibate for a year — though her rumored dalliance with Nas might throw a wrench in her plans.

Minaj first teased her romance with rapper on Instagram earlier this month when she posted a photo of herself cuddling up to him with the caption, “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas.”

“He’s so dope,” Minaj told DeGeneres. “He’s the king. He is the King of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the Queen of Queens.” Minaj went on to call him “a rap legend,” telling the host, “I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he’s kind of cute, too.”

“I might make an exception to the [celibacy] rule for him, because he’s so dope,” she added.