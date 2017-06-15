Nickelback Joke About Lessons Learned: ‘Don’t Google Yourself!’

Nickelback has dealt with a harsh critic or two in their day, and now they’re passing on advice about how to deal with the judgment.

In a sit-down with PEOPLE Now, the Canadian rockers were asked about how bands like The Chainsmokers are lashing out against critics.

“Don’t Google yourself,” said frontman Chad Kroeger. “I never look at press. I never look at comments on anything — what for?”

He added, “If you’re looking for the negativity, it’s easy to find.”

Kroeger also joked that being “mean and ruthless and try[ing] to convince the entire world not to like your band” is kind of the critics’ job.

Guitarist Ryan Peake adds that the people dissing bands on social media aren’t the ones they should be worried about. Instead, he cares about those who come to the shows.

“Just play for fans and just pay attention to that because if you pay attention to people who don’t like your band, it’s not really why you’re there,” he said.

Kroeger also provided an update on his ex Avril Lavigne, who is making new music despite her ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

“I’m really excited that she’s turned a corner with the illness,” the singer said. “She’s really getting back on her feet and she’s really getting back to her old self, and that really makes me happy.”

Although the two separated in 2015 after two years of marriage, Lavigne and Kroeger remain close.

“It’s great to stay friends and I’ll love that girl ’till the day I die,” he said. “There’s just no getting around that.”

The Nickelback frontman even said she turns to him for advice with her music.

“She’ll call me up and she’ll sing a line to me over the phone and just be like, ‘What do you think of this? Is this any good? Do you like this?’ or she’ll sing another one and be like, ‘Is this better? Just tell me your opinion,’ ” he shared. “We’re really, really close, and I love that.”

Nickelback’s new album, Feed the Machine, drops Friday, June 16.