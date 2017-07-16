Nick Lachey, 43, and fashion model Vanessa Lachey, 36, are too cute. The couple just celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and Lachey paid tribute to his wife with a beautiful black and white filtered Instagram Wedding pic of them holding each other on a tropical beach.

The 98 Degrees singer added the hashtag, “soulmate” to his beautiful caption for the photo.

“Six years ago today, I took this beautiful woman as my wife and the life we’ve built together is more incredible than anything I could have ever imagined!! Through all of the laughter, tears, triumphs, and challenges, you are my unconditional rock,” wrote Lachey.

“I love you and our family more than you will ever know. Thanks for your patience, support, and love. Thanks for being you. Happy Anniversary!! #soulmate.”

In June, the boy band singer had to dig through a pile of trash to retrieve his wife’s lost wedding band. The father of three comically posted a pic of his wife’s wedding band sitting in a pile of trash, diapers, and hair, with the caption, “This is true love after 6 years of marriage……digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife’s missing wedding ring!! #success.”

This is true love after 6 years of marriage……digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife's missing wedding ring!! #success A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Happy Anniversary, Baby! I Love You and this Beautiful life we've made! You are my person! Forever and Ever. ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

The happy couple wed on July 15, 2011 on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island, in the Caribbean. They share three small children together.