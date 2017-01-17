Nick Lachey Reveals Details About New Boy Band TV Show with Donnie Wahlberg

Nick Lachey and Donnie Wahlberg are teaming up again, but this time they’re bringing their boy bands to the small screen.

The 98 Degrees frontman stopped by PEOPLE Now to talk about his new TV project with the New Kids on the Block member, a comedy inspired by their former boy bands reuniting later in life and the struggles that come along with it.

“We put our heads together and said, ‘This sounds like a great show,’ ” says Lachey. “There’s a lot of material there that’s pretty comedic, and it will be a lot of fun.”

Although the show is still in its beginning stages, Entourage creator Doug Ellin is working on the script so they can cast and shoot a pilot.

“I’m very excited about it, I expect big things,” Lachey shares, teasing that “there’ll be a lot more to talk about later this year.”

On top of the humorous element to the show, the father of three with wife Vanessa wants audiences to know that being in a boy band isn’t a piece of cake.

“A lot of times there’s misconceptions about boy bands and sometimes people tend to discount the talent of a boy band — ‘Ah, it’s just fluff. It’s nothing,’ ” he says. “But when you’re in a boy band, it’s like being in any other band. You work your ass off. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it; there’s a lot of talent that’s out there on that stage.”

He continues, “Then to come back and do it later in life, it’s crazy it’s a whole other set of challenges. I’m just excited for people to see that world.”

Although Lachey says both New Kids on the Block and 98 Degrees have big plans this year, including a New Kids on the Block tour with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men this summer, the groups may reunite on the road once again.

“There’s always a chance,” Lachey teases. “As long as we enjoy performing together, which we do, I don’t see any reason to stop.”