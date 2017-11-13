Nick Jonas Says Brother Joe Has Found the ‘Love of His Life’ in New Fiancée Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas believes his brother has found his perfect match.

The “Jealous” singer sat down with Entertainment Tonight and spoke happily about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s recently announced engagement.

“I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life,” Nick said of his 28-year-old brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law. “That’s all that matters. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The couple, who started dating last year and announced their engagement on Instagram last month, recently gathered family and friends in New York City for an engagement party, where the black and white photo booth was the main attraction.

“Beautiful night celebrating beautiful people,” Nick captioned a collection of photos from the event, adding the hashtag #JOPHIE.”

“Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the exciting news. “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.”

Although it’s now official, 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress is already integrated into the Jonas family, so there won’t be any hazing when she comes home for the holidays.

“It’s all love,” Nick explained. “She was with us last year as well, so she already had her first Jonas experience.”

According to the singer, holidays at the Jonas household include “good movies, good times, [sitting] around the fire,” with a special focus on brother Kevin Jonas‘s daughters Alena and Valentina bringing an extra dash of magic to Christmas.

Nick also had his family and friends in mind when composing the new song “Home” for Ferdinand, an animated film based on the children’s book The Story of Ferdinand.

“I had a couple attempts at writing it that didn’t go so well, I didn’t feel like I nailed it,” he told ET. “Then, after the third or fourth try, I teamed up with Justin Tranter, a really talented song writer and friend of mine, and we talked about what it means to feel loved and accepted. And for us both that was home, the ideas of being with our families and friends. And so the song was born.”