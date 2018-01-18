What could make Nick Jonas squirm more than talking about his famous exes? Being hooked up to a heart rate monitor and getting egged on by his brother and celebrity friends.

The singer, 25, was the latest star to participate in BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show’s game of Heart Rate Monitor with host Nick Grimshaw during which Jonas found out what exactly makes his heart tick. With the help of sibling Joe Jonas, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle costar Jack Black, the Jonas Brother band member anxiously answered questions about a previous sexual encounter and past romances all while strapped to a hospital bed with Grimshaw playing along as the doctor/interrogator.

To kick off the stress test, brother Joe inquired about the time Nick was romantically involved with a woman and got confused during an intimate moment.

“Nick, please tell the story about how a lady was referring to herself as ‘Mama’ but you thought she was talking about her mother,” the DNCE frontman said.

“Oh god, thanks for that Joe. It was basically one of my earlier sexual encounters and she said something about ‘Come to Mama’ or whatever it was and I said, ‘Your mother’s here?’ ” Nick recalled, calling his younger self “a naive, young man.”

Also during the examination, Jonas was shown ex Miley Cyrus‘ music video of “7 Things,” the song widely regarded as a breakup anthem co-written by Cyrus about their 2006 split after an 18-month romance.

“I’ve heard that rumor, I’ve never directly heard that from Miley but she does wear a dog tag that I gave her when I was 14,” Jonas said in response to if Cyrus has told him about the origin of her 2008 single. “I was actually kind of flattered, to be honest, because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me.”

Moving on from Cyrus to another ex, Jonas was surprised with a video message from Gomez with the intent of making him spill details about a date gone wrong.

“Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez,” said the actress, who was still sporting blonde locks. “So I know what you’re doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together, it was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you, I know Central Park was really beautiful, it was actually my first time.”

Jonas responded to Gomez’s setup with his recollection of the Central Park outing when they dated during their years on the Disney Channel back in 2008.

“So this was at a time when my brothers and I were a boy band and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship. And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her,” he recalled.

“Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, ‘It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.’ So it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves,” Jonas concluded.

But most surprisingly, what made the “Home” singer the most flustered was neither of his past romances.

A Game of Thrones question, seemingly proposed by actress Emilia Clarke, really got Jonas’ heart rate going when Black said, “She’s asking if you want to ride the dragon… tonight!”