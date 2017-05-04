Nick Jonas Is Down for an R-Rated Camp Rock 3 with Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato: 'That'd Be Fun!'

Joe Jonas wants to do it. Demi Lovato is down too. And now Nick Jonas is joining the chorus of Camp Rock alums advocating for an R-rated installment to the hit Disney Channel films.

“If the right thing comes together, I think that’d be fun,” the 24-year-old singer exclusively told PEOPLE of the idea. “It’s a really delicate thing because [they’re two films] really beloved by fans. So I think for it to work, it’d have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special.”

“But I absolutely love working with Demi and my brothers,” he continued.

The original Disney Channel movie, also starring Kevin Jonas, was released in 2008 when the Jonas Brothers were still teenagers (and still making music together as their best-selling band). Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam followed in 2010.

To this day, Camp Rock is the network’s third highest viewed movie program of all time.

The idea for a more grown-up Camp Rock film was first floated by Joe, who told Marie Claire that “if it made sense….for all of us… it would be funny to do a spin on it.”

“Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark,” the 27-year-old DNCE frontman said. “An adult film. Well, not an adult film — an R-rated film. We’ve joked around about the idea a couple times.”

Lovato added her support during an April 4 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We want to come out with an R-Rated Camp Rock 3,” she said. “I mean, all of our fans have now grown up and so anybody that watched Camp Rock is now older and can appreciate it.”

While it may be a bit before Camp Rock 3 gets off the ground, Nick still has plenty to keep him busy. He’s starring in this December’s Jumanji reboot, currently working on a new album, and recently performed “Party for Two” with Shania Twain at Stagecoach music festival.

He’s also inviting fans to join him in a duet, having launched the “Sing! with LG” contest in April. The competition, which runs through May 12, asks fans to record (via the Sing! app) and submit videos of their take on Nick’s hit song “Jealous.” The winner (announced May 19) gets a meet-and-greet with Nick, as well as a handful of prizes.

“It’s been pretty incredible so far,” Nick said of the contest. “Technology in a lot of ways has changed the music world. And this way, I think it’s really for the better. I’ve gotten to see some of these videos — see how talented some of my fans are. To be able to share that moment with them has been really great.”

As for those who haven’t submitted a video yet, Nick has some advice he learned from a very good friend.

“Sing your heart out,” he said. “I’ll tell you what James Corden told me before we did Carpool Karaoke. He was just like, ‘Imagine you’re singing to Madison Square Garden, even though we’re in my car.’ And we did that.”