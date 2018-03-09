Nick Jonas on Why He's Keeping His Love Life Under the Radar: 'I Prioritize My Privacy'

Nick Jonas recently had everyone wondering if he had met a special someone after he was spotted sharing kisses with a new woman in Australia.

But it is less than likely that the singer, 25, will be updating fans on his love life publicly, though he may hint about his relationship status in his music.

“My personal life is really important to me. I prioritize my privacy and find that the best place for me to talk about it is really in my music and feeling the freedom there because it is within my control,” Jonas tells PEOPLE while promoting his partnership with Booking.com for a one-of-a-kind stay on his tour bus as part of the travel site’s Book It List.

Though he’s keeping parts of his life close to the vest, songwriting continues to be Jonas’ means of expression as he continues to extend his career in music and acting.

“I love using my life as an outlet to be creative not just in the music side of things but also in the acting. With anything you have to pull emotion from somewhere and that can come from real life,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star says.

While he is currently wearing many hats as an entertainer, music remains Jonas’ first love.

“Music is definitely not on the back burner. I think I’m just at a moment where there’s some momentum on the acting side,” he says, adding that he’s “so grateful for the success of Jumanji.”

“We’ll see, I’m just continuing to find great projects to be a part of. I’m trying not to stress too much from one project to the next but just enjoy the ride,” shares Jonas, who is back in the studio working on new music.

The Disney Channel alum likens his latest material to a baseball analogy.

“I’m the process of basically trying to take big swings. I think with anything, to be really creative and push the envelope you have to be willing to miss sometimes and that just means really getting up to the plate, swinging hard and seeing what happens,” Jonas describes “having fun” with his new songs.

“I’ve been doing that with this new music. I’m thrilled with the sounds and overall vibes that I’m working out at the moment but again I feel like I’m at a good spot where there’s no pressure attached to it and being creative and enjoying the process,” he teases.

Though he’s staying mum on his love life, one thing the Jonas family has been thanking supportive fans for is their father Kevin Sr.’s recovery from colon cancer.

“He’s doing well. For all of us, it was a bit of a journey and a tough moment but I think we really did grow from it. Especially him,” Nick shares in a positive update about his father’s health. “Just happy to see him happy and all is good.”