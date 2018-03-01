Nick Jonas fans: Prepare to get “Jealous.”

On Wednesday, the “Find You” singer, 25, was photographed kissing a woman, identified as Annalisa Azaredo, in her native Australia.

But, a source tells PEOPLE, “it’s just a fling.”

As TMZ first reported, Jonas was spotted out on a bike ride, getting lunch, going to the beach and enjoying a nightcap in Sydney with Azaredo, whom he follows on Instagram.

Nick Jonas and Annalisa Azaredo MEGA

Jonas is currently vacationing down under with his older brother Joe, 28, who has been documenting their trip on social media, sharing shots of sea creatures and a surfing expedition at Bondi Beach.

Jonas previously dated 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo for two years before they split in 2015; the amicable uncoupling would inform his 2016 album Last Year Was Complicated. After the breakup, he was linked to Kate Hudson.

“Kate’s incredible,” he later told Complex of their relationship in 2016. “We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful.”