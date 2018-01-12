Nick Jonas Spotted Out at Dinner with Handmaid's Tale Actress Madeline Brewer

Nick Jonas is spending time with someone new.

The 25-year-old “Close” singer was photographed out to dinner with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer — she plays Janine on the HBO show — on Thursday evening following the Critic’s Choice Awards, where the series nabbed the best drama series award.

Brewer, 25, attended the annual celebration of TV and movies along with her castmates, Elisabeth Moss — who won best actress in a drama — and Ann Dowd — who took home the award for best supporting actress in a drama — before dining with Jonas at Italian eatery Via Veneto in Santa Monica, The Blast reports.

Jonas sported a black jacket with matching dark trousers for the intimate evening while Brewer, who also appeared on Orange Is the New Black as Tricia Miller, donned her strapless, blue and gold-sequined floor-length gown, which she wore to the Olivia Munn-hosted show.

Reps for Jonas and Brewer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair’s night out comes two months after Jonas was seen out and about with Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, also 25, at his brother Joe Jonas‘ engagement party in New York City, where she was introduced to his family.

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Jonas was not looking to settle down, but that the two were “having fun and he thinks she’s really hot.”

“They’re still getting to know each other,” the source said. “His friends think she’s sweet. He really likes her.”