People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Nick Jonas Is Dating Victoria's Secret Model Georgia Fowler: 'He Really Likes Her'

By @chiumelo and @alexiafedz

Posted on

BACKGRID

Nick Jonas has a new woman in his life.

The “Close” singer, 25, has been seen out and about with Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, also 25. A source tells PEOPLE that Jonas is not looking to settle down but that the two are “having fun and he thinks she’s really hot.”

“They’re still getting to know each other,” the source says. “His friends think she’s sweet. He really likes her.”

Georgia Fowler and Nick Jonas
247PAPS.TV / Splash

While they may just be embarking on their relationship, Jonas is wasting no time introducing her to his family. The two were photographed arriving at his brother, Joe‘s, engagement party in New York City on Saturday where they cuddled in a corner.

Fowler grew up between New Zealand and Australia and was discovered by a local modeling agency at the age of 12, according to her portfolio on IMG Models.

She’s walked runways for Victoria’s Secret, Miu Miu, TopShop, Max Mara, DKNY, Yeezy and Elie Saab.

Other stars appeared at the engagement party of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, such as DNCE, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, as well as model Ashley Graham.