Nick Jonas Is Dating Victoria's Secret Model Georgia Fowler: 'He Really Likes Her'

Nick Jonas has a new woman in his life.

The “Close” singer, 25, has been seen out and about with Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, also 25. A source tells PEOPLE that Jonas is not looking to settle down but that the two are “having fun and he thinks she’s really hot.”

“They’re still getting to know each other,” the source says. “His friends think she’s sweet. He really likes her.”

While they may just be embarking on their relationship, Jonas is wasting no time introducing her to his family. The two were photographed arriving at his brother, Joe‘s, engagement party in New York City on Saturday where they cuddled in a corner.

There are so many beautiful woman in the world, and so many hard working models casting for a coveted spot in the biggest catwalk in the world. To say I'm humbled to be included amongst these stars is an understatement. Thank you to everyone at @victoriassecret for noticing my dedication allowing me to relive my dream for the second time around 💫 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Fowler grew up between New Zealand and Australia and was discovered by a local modeling agency at the age of 12, according to her portfolio on IMG Models.

She’s walked runways for Victoria’s Secret, Miu Miu, TopShop, Max Mara, DKNY, Yeezy and Elie Saab.

Other stars appeared at the engagement party of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, such as DNCE, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, as well as model Ashley Graham.