Nick Gordon Shares Personal Photos of Bobbi Kristina Brown: ‘You’re the First Thing I Think About When I Wake Up’

Nearly two years to the day after Bobbi Kristina Brown fell into a coma that led to her death at age 22 six months later, Nick Gordon took to Twitter with a message about missing his love.

Gordon, 26, shared two photos: one of Brown, the daughter of Bobby Brown and late singer Whitney Houston, smiling and one of the couple kissing passionately.

“You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” he wrote. “I love&missyou RIH my angel.”

When reached by PEOPLE near the anniversary of finding his girlfriend unresponsive in a tub at their home, Gordon said, “How do you think I feel? How would you feel?”

A source close to Gordon said he is not doing well and hasn’t been doing well since he was found liable in the wrongful death case and ordered to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Bobby Brown Believes Nick Gordon ‘Harmed’ Bobbi Kristina Brown

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Judge T. Jackson Bedford of Fulton County did not reach the judgment by considering the facts of the case. Rather, Gordon was found responsible for Brown’s death because he failed to respond or appear in court for his civil hearings.

Gordon has never been criminally charged in Brown’s death, but a source in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office tells PEOPLE that the criminal investigation is “still ongoing.”

“This won’t change anything in the criminal case. Generally speaking, it tends to be the other way around: a criminal conviction is used in a civil case,” the source explains. “Obviously, if he had taken the stand in a civil case, we could have used what he said. But that’s not what happened here. The case is still ongoing, but there are no new updates at this time.”