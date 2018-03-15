Nick Gordon's Girlfriend Claims Responsibility for His Arrest in Letter to Judge: 'I've Hurt Him Too Many Times'

Nick Gordon‘s girlfriend has written a letter to the judge claiming responsibility fault for his domestic battery arrest on March 10, revealing she has been “diagnosed bipolar.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, Laura Leal “kindly” asked for the no-contact order to be lifted, stating she “is not in any kind of fear or danger being around him and would like to be able to contact him as soon as possible.”

The former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown was arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday after police responded to a possible domestic disturbance at his home, where he was with Leal.

“I would like to kindly ask you to lift the no contact order that was placed against Nicholas Gordon and I,” Leal said in a letter written Tuesday and filed with the court on Wednesday in Seminole County, Florida. “I am not in any kind of fear or danger being around him and would like to be able to contact him as soon as possible.”

When cops first arrived at the scene, Leal explained that she picked Gordon up from a bar and that he allegedly struck her in the face while she was driving, adding that he allegedly pulled her hair and “stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle,” according to the arrest report.

In the letter, Leal claimed that her lip was simply “chapped and dry” when cops arrived at the scene and described her as having a slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood.

“It was in no way due to any kind of harm or hit,” she added. “He is not an abuser in any way and made sure the state attorney knew that I had no intentions to press charges regarding our situation.”

Leal also claimed all responsibility for the incident, taking the blame entirely off of Gordon and, rather, attributing it to her “diagnosed bipolar” disorder.

“On the contrary, I suffer from severe anger issues in which Nick has been an incredible support to get my act together,” she said. “I am seeking help and determined to take the condition seriously as I have been diagnosed bipolar. He is not at blame, and should not be pushed into any trouble or consequences due to my actions.”

“I am responsible for what happened that night and want you to know what a great person Nicholas truly is,” she continued in the letter. “When I have episodes, he helps to calm me down and prevents me from doing anything that could make things worse. During those times it is I that lose my cool, not Nicholas. I’ve hurt him too many times but his heart full of love guides me into the direction of getting the help I need to be a healthier, happier human being.”

In 911 audio, released on Monday, 29-year-old Gordon tearfully spoke with the emergency dispatcher about Leal’s allegedly “crazy” and “insane” behavior.

“I feel so lame because I’m getting beat up by a woman. She just threw a bottle at me,” he said on the tape. “I feel so horrible … I feel so lame dude … I’m not gonna do anything wrong.”

The domestic situation isn’t the pair’s first run-in with the authorities.

Gordon, who was found civilly liable for Brown’s death in November 2016 and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate, was previously arrested in June 2017 on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges after Leal filed a police report alleging her boyfriend had beaten her and held her in her home in Sanford, Florida.

Leal refused to press charges against Gordon, who is due back in court on April 6, and the case was dropped.