Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested and charged over the weekend in Florida for an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend.

The 29-year-old was charged with misdemeanor battery following his Saturday arrest on suspicion of domestic violence against Laura Leal, according to Seminole County Court records obtained by PEOPLE.

In 911 audio, released on Monday, Gordon tearfully speaks with the emergency dispatcher as he recounted the incident with Leal.

“I feel so lame because I’m getting beat up by a woman. She just threw a bottle at me,” he says. “I feel so horrible … I feel so lame dude … I’m not gonna do anything wrong.”

Gordon told the dispatcher that Leal was allegedly “crazy” and “acting insane.”

Nick Gordon Seminole County Sheriff's Office

In the arrest report, also obtained by PEOPLE, authorities stated that Gordon said he wanted Leal to leave his residence after allegedly ripping his shirt and throwing a bottle at him. The alleged attack was unprovoked, though Gordon stated they both had been drinking alcoholic beverages.

Leal gave her statements to police, sharing that she picked Gordon up from a bar and that he allegedly struck her in the face while she was driving. She added that Gordon also allegedly pulled her hair and “stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle,” the arrest report stated.

The responding officer observed Leal, who refused medical treatment, had a slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood and took photos of her injuries.

Leal refused to press charges against Gordon, who is due back in court on April 6.

Bobbi Kristina Brown Christopher Polk/WireImage

This is not the first time authorities have been called on the pair.

Gordon was previously arrested in June 2017 on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges after Leal filed a police report alleging her boyfriend had beaten her and held her in her home.

His relationship with Leal follows his high-profile romance with 22-year-old Brown, who was found unconscious and unresponsive in the bathtub of the Georgia townhouse she shared with Gordon in early 2015.

In November 2016, Gordon was found civilly liable for Brown’s July 2015 death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

Brown’s father, Bobby Brown, told Rolling Stone in a February interview that he didn’t feel justice was served after Gordon was found civilly liable in her death, saying, “No, not yet. Because he’s still walking around free.”