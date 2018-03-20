Nick Gordon Arrested for Second Time in 2 Weeks for Seeing Girlfriend Despite No-Contact Order

Nick Gordon was arrested in Florida Monday evening for violating a no-contact order that forbade him from seeing his girlfriend, Laura Leal, after he was arrested for a domestic battery charge against her earlier this month.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, Gordon, 29, was spending the night with Leal when he was taken into custody. Following his arrest on March 10, a judge ordered the two to stay apart.

He told responding officers that he was sleeping when his girlfriend entered his residence using a door code and she was “just hanging out with him” in his bedroom. Leal told police that she came by his house to see him and was not afraid for her safety.

The former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown was charged with a conditional release violation, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. They also confirmed to PEOPLE that Gordon remains incarcerated on a no bond status as of Tuesday morning.

In court documents obtained earlier by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, Leal claimed responsibility for the first arrest and “kindly” asked for the no-contact order to be lifted, stating she “is not in any kind of fear or danger being around him and would like to be able to contact him as soon as possible.”

In the letter written last Tuesday and filed with the court on Wednesday, Leal claimed that her lip was simply “chapped and dry” when cops arrived at the scene and described her as having a slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood.

“It was in no way due to any kind of harm or hit,” she stated. “He is not an abuser in any way and made sure the state attorney knew that I had no intentions to press charges regarding our situation.”

Leal also claimed all responsibility for the incident, taking the blame entirely off of Gordon and, rather, attributing it to her “diagnosed bipolar” disorder.

“On the contrary, I suffer from severe anger issues in which Nick has been an incredible support to get my act together,” she said. “I am seeking help and determined to take the condition seriously as I have been diagnosed bipolar. He is not at blame, and should not be pushed into any trouble or consequences due to my actions.”

“I am responsible for what happened that night and want you to know what a great person Nicholas truly is,” she continued in the letter. “When I have episodes, he helps to calm me down and prevents me from doing anything that could make things worse. During those times it is I that lose my cool, not Nicholas. I’ve hurt him too many times but his heart full of love guides me into the direction of getting the help I need to be a healthier, happier human being.”

In 911 audio, released on Monday, 29-year-old Gordon tearfully spoke with the emergency dispatcher about Leal’s allegedly “crazy” and “insane” behavior.

“I feel so lame because I’m getting beat up by a woman. She just threw a bottle at me,” he said on the tape. “I feel so horrible … I feel so lame dude … I’m not gonna do anything wrong.”

Gordon, who was found civilly liable for Brown’s death in November 2016 and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate, was previously arrested in June 2017 on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges after Leal filed a police report alleging her boyfriend had beaten her and held her in her home in Sanford, Florida.

Leal refused to press charges against Gordon, and the case was dropped.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office told PEOPLE in a statement following the incident, “We have consistently refrained from commenting on our investigation into the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown because of our general policy regarding commenting on open criminal investigations.”

They continued, “However, it goes without saying that the arrest of Nick Gordon in the Florida domestic violence case will certainly add an additional layer of evidence to the final resolution of this matter.”