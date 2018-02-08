Nick Carter's Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman Files Police Report, Investigation Underway

Melissa Schuman, the former teen pop singer who accused Nick Carter of rape, has filed a police report.

The Santa Monica Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that a complaint against Carter about an early 2003 incident was filed on Wednesday. An investigation is being conducted.

Though authorities could not disclose the name of the individual who submitted the report, Schuman shared a tweet that same day that read: “I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. I’m filing a police report #timesup #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN [the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network] for empowering me to take this step.”

A rep for Carter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In November, Schuman, now 33, detailed the alleged incident on her personal blog, claiming that Carter had raped her in the early 2000s when she was 18 and he was 22.

Carter, now 38, responded to the allegations in November with an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally,” the Backstreet Boys band member said.

“This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

That same month, Schuman told PEOPLE in a statement that she felt she needed to come forward with her story.

“I was empowered to share my story because of the brave women who shared their stories before me,” she said. “My hope is that my experience further highlights the urgent need for open dialogue and education about consent and sexual assault. To those who have shared their stories with me, I see you. I believe you. I stand with you.”

In her blog post, Schuman alleged that Carter had invited her over to his house and took her into the bathroom where they started kissing. It was then, she wrote, that Carter allegedly began to unbutton her pants and ignored her objections before allegedly performing oral sex on her. Schuman claimed he then demanded she perform oral sex on him.

Despite allegedly telling Carter that she was a virgin and waiting until marriage to have sex, Carter allegedly led her to his bedroom where she claims that he raped her.

During an appearance on Dr. Oz, that aired Dec. 1, Schuman revealed why she didn’t move forward with pressing charges 15 years ago after the alleged incident first occurred.

“I’d actually confided in my manager at that time about pressing charges. And I was told that [Carter] had the most powerful litigator in the country and that I didn’t have the money to pay for an attorney to essentially defend me, if he were to come after me,” she said.

“My manager told me, ‘You know you’re trying to build a name for yourself right now, everyone’s going to call you fame hungry, that you’re trying to use this to better yourself or get your name out there and at this point there’s nothing we can do,’” she continued. “I remember telling him, ‘Oh, so that’s it… he just gets away with it?!’”