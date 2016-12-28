Nick Cannon Shares Health Update with Fans: ‘I’m About to Get Out Up Here’

Nick Cannon is still in the hospital due to complications from an autoimmune disease, but according to the star, he’s “about to get out” – and when he does, he’s taking it to “a whole new level.”

On Wednesday, the America’s Got Talent host took to social media to share a health update with his fans and thank them for their support as he recovers.

“What’s good? I got so much love for y’all. Thank you so much. I’m still in this hospital but I’m about to get out up here, for real, and I’m letting you know we’re about to take it to a whole new level,” Cannon, 36, says in the Instagram video.

“I’ve just been sitting here, reflecting, and I can’t sit here dormant no more,” he continues. “I’m about to take it to a whole new level, different stratosphere, different mesosphere. I’m sitting here just getting stronger, just, like, Iron Man strong, Incredible Hulk type strong. And Buddha said it best: ‘Every morning that you wake up, you are born again. And it matters what you do today the most.’ So we’re about to take it out of here. I want you to go on this journey with me because I appreciate all the love. I didn’t know you all loved me like that. So we’re about to just get on an inspirational journey. Turn this test into a testimony.”

Cannon went on to say that he has more stand-up comedy and music coming out, along with movies and television. (The star just performed his Standup Don’t Shoot comedy special and recently released his latest single “Hold On”).

“Let’s go get it. We’re about to take it to the next level,” added Cannon. “Nietzsche said: ‘What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger.’ We all are stronger because we made it through 2016, and we’re gonna keep going. One love.”

“Thank you for all the love, care and prayers. Lets Go!! We are all Ncredible!!!” Cannon captioned the Instagram video of him in a hospital bed.

“‘You Only Got a Moment… So live it like You Own it!’ #HoldOn available now on Apple Music, Spotify, ITunes #Ncredible,” he continued. “Isaiah 54 17 No Weapon Formed Against Me shall Prosper! #StandUpDontShoot @showtime coming 2017!!!”

On Monday, longtime friend Kevin Hart paid Cannon a visit – sharing a smiling shot of the two, along with fellow comedian Dick Gregory, to his Instagram account.

“So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself,” Hart captioned the post. “Nothing but love for you man…..”

So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself. Nothing but love for you man….. #GetWellNick #Ncredible A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:04am PST

Cannon also shared the picture to his Instagram account. (Comedian Duane Martin, who starred alongside Cannon and Hart in the Real Husbands of Hollywood series, also joined them).

“Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today!,” he wrote. “Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers… I’m getting there!!! And once I’m back… it’s about to be #Ncredible.”

On Dec. 22, the father-of-two, who’s expecting a third baby with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell, revealed that he had been in the hospital for the past few days – but that he thought he would be out before New Year’s Eve.

Cannon opened up about his health problems in 2012 after he was hospitalized for kidney failure and later hospitalized again with blood clots in his lungs.

He told PEOPLE at the time that the kidney disease was a result of an “autoimmune disease that [doctors] found in my system,” and that his blood clots were directly connected to his kidney infection.