Nick Cannon Is Not Looking for Love After Mariah Carey Split: ‘I’m Broken, I’m Shattered’

Three years after his split with Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon is still shattered.

At the Kids Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, Cannon, 36, told Entertainment Tonight that he is not currently looking to open up his heart to someone else.

“I’m broken. I’m shattered,” he said.

Cannon married the singing legend in 2008, but the couple broke up in 2014. They have two children together, 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

On Feb. 21, Cannon happily welcomed his third child, and first with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell, even though they are no longer an item.

When Cannon first announced that he was expecting another baby, PEOPLE reported his saying that he does not consider Bell his “ex.” Rather, Carey was his last ex, and that “everybody else is people that I’ve known, loved and cared for.”

So although Cannon might not be involved in anything serious right now, he did admit that he’s “always dating.”

“Why not? I’m a single man. I’m supposed to date,” he said.

In May, Cannon and Carey’s “friendly ex” status caused friends to wonder if they’d rekindled their relationship.

“Mariah and Nick are getting along great,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

However, an additional Carey insider told PEOPLE that they were nothing more than pals. “Honestly, they are co-parenting,” says the insider.

Carey has recently been seen out with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, swimming with sharks over the July 4th weekend. She had also been engaged to James Packer before they broke up in 2016.

Despite Cannon’s single status, he seems fond of Tanaka.

“He’s a nice guy,” Cannon shared.

And even though Carey has moved on, Cannon can still cherish the memories the two had together.

“That was a special time. It was, but we made some amazing children together, and so we’ll always be together,” he said.