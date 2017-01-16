Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Mishap: ‘She Can Do No Wrong’

Nick Cannon is standing by his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The 36-year-old actor and comedian made a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday — where he weighed in on Carey’s infamous New Year’s Eve performance.

“You know me, I’m a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that!” Cannon joked. “They set her up! That was a distraction!”

Carey fumbled her way through three painfully awkward performances on New Year’s Eve — closing out Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and 2016, on a sour note. Afterwards, the Grammy winner said that she was “foiled” and blamed technical problems caused by faulty ear pieces — which made it impossible for her to hear the backing tracks.

“Anyone who knows about performing and having inner-ears, things like that can go wrong on live television,” Cannon told DeGeneres. “I screw up on America’s Got Talent all the time. So when there’s people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she got a little flustered.”

Cannon praised Carey for how she handled the situation. “Being the diva that she is, she said, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose for 7 minutes,’ ” he recounted. “And like Ryan Seacrest said, she can do no wrong. So she worked through it.”

He added that the crowd in Times Square didn’t seem to mind. “They’re like ‘She’s amazing and her lips aren’t even moving!’ ” he joked.

Carey and Cannon saw one another a few days after the New Year’s Eve debacle. The amicably co-parenting exes had dinner with their 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, posing for a smiling family photo which they both shared on Instagram.

“All is well! Live! Love! Laugh!” Cannon captured the shot.

It was a tough end of 2016 for Cannon, who spent the holidays in the hospital due to complications with the autoimmune disease lupus. He was released on Dec. 29, and opened up about his health struggles to DeGeneres.

“Lupus is something I was diagnosed with in 2012. And it always stems from that — but this time I had medication issues,” he said. “It was definitely life threatening, but once I got to the hospital, the great doctor’s at Cedars-Sinai got it all in order.”

“I just had too much medicine going on,” he continued. “I don’t want to get too much into it, but what happened was 70 percent of the blood ended up going into one of my arms because I was on these blood thinners. So I had to get like, five blood transfusions. [My right arm] was like Popeye! So I kind of knew something was wrong but once we got to the hospital, we got it all in order and got my levels back together.”

He’s now focused on exploring other medication options. “I’m trying to do it the holistic homeopathic way,” he said. “And it’s working. I feel at one! My chakras are in order. I am meditating — I’m going to start floating in a minute!”

He’ll have to come down to earth soon enough! He’s expecting a baby with Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell.

On DeGeneres, Cannon revealed the baby was going to boy — though they haven’t determined a name yet. “Cannon’s going to be in there somewhere!” he joked.