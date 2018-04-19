Nick Cannon Is 'In Awe' of Mariah Carey for Going Public with Her Bipolar Disorder

Mariah Carey has received an outpouring of support from across the globe after going public about her struggle with bipolar disorder — and now her former husband Nick Cannon is adding his voice to the chorus of well-wishers.

The Wild ‘n Out star stopped by PEOPLE Now to show his admiration for the music legend.

“I’m in awe of her strength,” said the 37-year-old. “Every family has to deal with something, but through love and understanding is how anyone gets through any adversity. And that’s what we’ve always been about.”

Family is crucial for the pair of super friendly exes, who share twins Moroccan and Monroe, 6½. In March the foursome stepped out at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards in adorable coordinated outfits.

Despite their split in 2014, Cannon says their mutual respect for one another helps make these magical co-parenting moments possible. “Her and I, we’ve always had a strong understanding and a strong love for each other, and I think that’s why, to this day, it still works so well.”

When asked how Carey was feeling following her decision to speak out about her mental health battles, Cannon says that “she’s just happy being who she is. She’s one of those people who doesn’t pay attention to anyone. I learned that from her — that was probably one of the greatest lessons I learned from her. All of that outside noise is just clutter. You can’t pay attention to what’s going on out there, especially when you’re dealing with the power within. And she has so much power and so much strength.”

That strength is foremost on his mind when he talks about Carey, whom he calls “one of the most powerful women and spirits I’ve ever come across.”

Carey recently opened up exclusively to PEOPLE editor in chief Jess Cagle about her battle with bipolar disorder, which she was diagnosed with in 2001 after being hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown.

Carey said she finally sought treatment recently after “the hardest couple of years I’ve been through” — years of professional upheaval, an E! reality show and romantic drama.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” said the singer, who is now in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II disorder. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”