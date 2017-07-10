Niall Horan Announces ‘Intimate’ Flicker Sessions Tour

Niall Horan announced his first solo tour on Monday. The One Directioner’s Flicker Sessions 2017 tour begins Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, and hits a series of international stops through an Oct. 1 gig in Rio de Janeiro. The trek then switches to the U.S., kicking off its American leg on Oct. 29 in Philadelphia and concluding Nov. 22 in San Francisco. (A Los Angeles date is slated for Sept. 19.)

Horan will promote music from his forthcoming debut solo album on the tour, according to a press release. Information about the jaunt also emphasizes its “intimate” nature; where Horan’s One Direction comrade Harry Styles recently announced a string of dates that’ll bring him to arenas such as Madison Square Garden, the Flicker Sessions will hit venues including New York’s Beacon Theater and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Horan’s first two solo singles, 2016’s “This Town” and 2017’s “Slow Hands,” peaked at Nos. 20 and 21 on the Hot 100, respectively.

One Direction’s members have been busy in recent months. In addition to his world tour, Styles released his self-titled solo debut in May. Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have both put out singles with popular EDM producers. And former 1D member Zayn Malik followed his 2016 solo debut earlier this year when he released the PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration “Still Got Time.”

Though Horan is focusing on his solo career, he has left the door open for a future One Direction reunion. “I told my managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, fook what I’m doing,” Horan told Billboard in a May cover story. “I don’t give a s— if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.” He added that he’d “prefer the next few years” for a reunion, rather than after he’s 40.

See Horan’s tour dates below.

Flicker Sessions 2017:

Aug. 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

Aug. 31 – London, U.K. – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sept. 3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Sept. 10 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

Sept. 14 – Tokyo, Japan – EX Theater

Sept. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sept. 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – El Plaza Condesa

Oct. 1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Vivo Rio

Oct. 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Oct. 31 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 1 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Nov. 3 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 4 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 6 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Nov. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 15 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Nov. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Nov. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

This article originally appeared on Ew.com