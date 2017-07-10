Niall Horan Announces ‘Intimate’ Flicker Sessions Tour

Niall Horan announced his first solo tour on Monday. The One Directioner’s Flicker Sessions 2017 tour begins Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, and hits a series of international stops through an Oct. 1 gig in Rio de Janeiro. The trek then switches to the U.S., kicking off its American leg on Oct. 29 in Philadelphia and concluding Nov. 22 in San Francisco. (A Los Angeles date is slated for Sept. 19.)
Horan will promote music from his forthcoming debut solo album on the tour, according to a press release. Information about the jaunt also emphasizes its “intimate” nature; where Horan’s One Direction comrade Harry Styles recently announced a string of dates that’ll bring him to arenas such as Madison Square Garden, the Flicker Sessions will hit venues including New York’s Beacon Theater and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Horan’s first two solo singles, 2016’s “This Town” and 2017’s “Slow Hands,” peaked at Nos. 20 and 21 on the Hot 100, respectively.
One Direction’s members have been busy in recent months. In addition to his world tour, Styles released his self-titled solo debut in May. Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have both put out singles with popular EDM producers. And former 1D member Zayn Malik followed his 2016 solo debut earlier this year when he released the PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration “Still Got Time.”
Though Horan is focusing on his solo career, he has left the door open for a future One Direction reunion. “I told my managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, fook what I’m doing,” Horan told Billboard in a May cover story. “I don’t give a s— if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.” He added that he’d “prefer the next few years” for a reunion, rather than after he’s 40.
See Horan’s tour dates below.
Flicker Sessions 2017:
Aug. 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
Aug. 31 – London, U.K. – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Sept. 3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Sept. 10 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
Sept. 14 – Tokyo, Japan – EX Theater
Sept. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Sept. 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – El Plaza Condesa
Oct. 1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Vivo Rio
Oct. 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Oct. 31 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Nov. 1 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Nov. 3 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 4 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov. 6 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Nov. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 15 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Nov. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
Nov. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
