Woman Who Accused Nelly of Rape Halts Investigation and Says She Will Not Testify in Court

The woman who accused Nelly of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus in Washington earlier this month will not testify in court and wants her case dropped against the rapper.

In a letter obtained by The Blast, the woman’s lawyer, Karen Koehler, writes that her client contacted the Auburn Police Department and the King County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday to “put a halt on the criminal investigation” of Nelly, and that “she will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.”

Koehler says that her client, a 21-year-old college student, “never wanted notoriety” from her claims.

“She never wanted a dime from that man,” she continues. “She wants to go back to school and to graduate. And this she cannot do if she remains hidden in her room, crying her heart out.”

The letter says that the woman “cannot handle” the “horrible things” that have been said since accusing the hip hop star of the alleged rape, and that she “wants this to end.” It is also mentioned that the detectives handling of the case didn’t ensure the woman’s privacy.

“One day, maybe our world will change and thirty women will not be needed to (eventually) speak out against a celebrity who has hurt them in order to be believed,” Koehler says. “But that day has not come.”

Nelly’s lawyer released a statement Friday afternoon, saying that while the latest development is “welcome news,” he is recommending the singer pursue legal action against the woman for her claims.

“We have received word via her lawyer’s website that Nelly’s accuser is no longer pursuing her false allegation. This is welcome news, even though Nelly was one hundred percent sure he would be vindicated,” his lawyer told PEOPLE in the statement. “This is simply not enough. Her reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was — a fabrication. A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially. It is not enough. This type of reckless allegation is an affront to women who are real victims of sexual assault. I am suggesting that Nelly seeks a public apology. I am further suggesting that Nelly considers whatever legal options are available to him. Nelly thanks his fans for their unwavering loyalty.”

On Saturday morning, Nelly was arrested following the woman’s claims of sexual assault. He was later released from police custody as authorities continued to investigate the allegations.

A rep for Nelly told PEOPLE via a statement from his lawyer at the time that the woman’s claims are “a completely fabricated allegation” and that are confident he will not be charged.

“Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness,” Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum said in a statement. “I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”