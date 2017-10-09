Nelly’s Girlfriend Posts Clip About Their ‘Fun’ Relationship Amidst His Rape Allegations

Recent rape allegations against Nelly have left the rapper’s fans stunned, but it appears as though his girlfriend Shantel Jackson is sticking by him. Jackson took to social media on Monday to boast about how “fun” it is to be in a relationship with the hip hop star.

In a promotional clip for The Platinum Life, E!’s new reality series which dives into the lives of the intriguing women who are in relationships with men in the music industry, the model opens up about what she’s looking for long-term in her relationship with Nelly.

“The best part about being with Nelly is that he always likes to have fun,” she says.

Yeah that's right I'm bossed up and ready to make moves on #ThePlatinumLife. 10.15 on E! @platinumlifeone @eentertainment 👫 A post shared by Shantel Jackson (@missjackson) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

“I don’t wanna be a baby momma, I want, you know, the horse and carriage, the wedding, the ring before I have a baby,” she continues in the clip. “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage.”

Early Saturday morning, Nelly was arrested following a woman’s claim that the rapper had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus while in Washington. He was later released from police custody as authorities continue to investigate the allegations.

#tbt One of our first pics… He knew back then 😜 A post shared by Shantel Jackson (@missjackson) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

A rep for Nelly tells PEOPLE via a statement from his lawyer that the woman’s claims are “a completely fabricated allegation” and they are confident that he will not be charged.

“Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness,” Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum said in a statement. “I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

On Saturday afternoon, Nelly tweeted that he was “shocked” by the allegations, claiming to be “completely innocent.”

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” he said. “I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”

“I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation,” he added. “I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you. In other words y’all know damm well I ain’t do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!”

Nelly continued, “To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released, pending further investigation.”