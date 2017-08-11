Nelly Furtado Says She’s Had ‘Several’ Inappropriate Experiences with ‘Radio Staff’ Amid Taylor Swift Groping Trial

As Taylor Swift faces off in court against a former Denver deejay whom she claims assaulted her at a meet-and-greet in 2013, Nelly Furtado is speaking out about her own experiences with “radio staff” who she alleges “attempt to cross lines.”

The 38-year-old “Say It Right” songstress revealed on Twitter Friday that she had been in “several” meet-and-greets” where she witnessed inappropriate behavior.

“Love @taylorswift13 for fighting 4 women’s safety in the workplace,” she wrote — standing in solidarity with the pop star.

Reps for Furtado did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Been in several meet n' greets where radio staff attempt to cross lines. Love @taylorswift13 for fighting 4 women's safety in the workplace. — Nelly Furtado (@NellyFurtado) August 11, 2017

Her revelation came a day after Swift testified for about an hour about the “horrifying” moments the deejay allegedly grabbed her butt backstage at Denver’s Pepsi Center.

“It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab,” Swift, 27, said in court Thursday. “It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional.”

“He stayed latched on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him, visibly uncomfortably,” Swift said. “The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly.”

Mueller has long denied groping Swift. And his attorney, Gabe McFarland, said that Swift’s allegation cost Mueller his “dream job” at 98.5 KYGO radio.

“Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future,” McFarland said in court on Tuesday.

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015. Along with being fired from the radio station, Mueller says that he has been banned from Swift concerts for life following the accusation.

The “Out of the Woods” singer later countersued Mueller, saying in court papers that he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Swift’s attorney, Douglas Baldridge, said that the star is asking for a $1 verdict because she’s “not trying to bankrupt this man.”

“She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone puts their hand on you,” added Swift’s counsel. “Grabbing a woman’s rear end is an assault, and it’s always wrong. Any woman — rich, poor, famous or not — is entitled to not have that happen.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lena Dunham Shows Support for Taylor Swift After Singer Testifies About Alleged Assault

Meanwhile, Furtado isn’t the only one offering support to Swift during her trial.

Lena Dunham congratulated her friend on Twitter Thursday, writing, “Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful.”

Actress Jamie King called Swift — who is the godmother to King’s son, Leo — “F—— BRAVE” on Twitter.

“ALL deserve justice- to be heard, honored & respected. No matter race, creed, socioeconomic status, gender,” she wrote.

George Takei deemed Swift “fearless,” referencing the title of her second studio album.