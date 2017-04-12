Nelly Furtado Secretly Split from Husband Demacio Castellon After 8 Years of Marriage

She usually keeps mum about her private life, but Nelly Furtado revealed in a new interview on Wednesday that she’s back on the market.

“I am single now,” she said on ITV’s Loose Women about secretly splitting from Demacio Castellon last summer. “Someone here needs to update my Wikipedia. It’s not helping my dating life!”

The singer, 38, wed the sound engineer in 2008 in an ultra-private ceremony that they kept hidden from the public until more than a year later.

“I went through an emotionally difficult time last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it,” Furtado, who’s currently promoting her sixth studio album, The Ride, said about the breakup. “I would sing to myself while I drove on these long drives, and I thought to myself, ‘I’m so lucky that I can write songs because I can soothe myself with them.”

And though she’s still working through her heartbreak, the star says she’s focusing on her 13-year-old daughter, Nevis (with ex Jasper Gahunia).

“Sometimes you just want to sit home and bake some muffins for your daughter. I need to stay mentally and emotionally and physically well for my daughter,” she said.

In 2014, Furtado opened up about collaborating with Castellon on both her 2006 album, Loose, and her Spanish-language album, Mi Plan, which went platinum and won a Latin Grammy for best female pop vocal.

“It’s a healthy tension working together,” she told PEOPLE. “It doesn’t always go smoothly, of course, and it can be really challenging when there are differences of opinion, which of course happens.”

“We’re very blessed to have a beautiful family. We have a great life together. Life is good,” she added.