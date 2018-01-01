Neil Diamond ushered in the new year by leading a sing-along unlike any other.

On Sunday, the 76-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage for FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square to give a very special performance of his most iconic hit.

Crooning the memorable lyrics to “Sweet Caroline” — which Diamond first released in 1969 — he encouraged the large crowd to join him in singing.

After preforming a few verses, Diamond told his N.Y.C. audience, “Okay, we’re coming up to the final choruses, take a deep breath and we’re going to do it all together now.”

Do you hear those bah-bah-bahs? @NeilDiamond is leading a massive sing-along of Sweet Caroline in #TimesSquare. #balldrop pic.twitter.com/plG3EwfwQM — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) January 1, 2018

Just like a pair of good jeans, @NeilDiamond's "Sweet Caroline" will never go out of style! #NYEonFOX #NewYearSteve pic.twitter.com/U5VP2ZY0k8 — New Year's Eve on FOX (@NYEonFOX) January 1, 2018

The Fox show was hosted by Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos and also featured performances from Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson and Flo Rida.

Earlier in the year, the singer — who has sold over 130 million albums and earned himself a spot in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame — celebrated more than half a century in the music industry with his 50th Anniversary tour.