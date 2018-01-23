Neil Diamond Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease, Announces Retirement From Concert Touring

Neil Diamond will no longer be touring due to his recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The singer, who turns 77 on Jan. 24, announced his illness on his website Monday.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” Diamond said.”My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”

The statement also explained that the onset of the Parkinson’s disease has “made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis but will allow Mr. Diamond to continue his writing, recording and development of new projects.”

Diamond added, “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Neil Diamond performing during FOX's New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square in Times Square on December 31, 2017 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder with no cure. Symptoms include tremors, stiffness and difficulty balancing, walking and coordinating movement.

Due to doctor’s orders, the third leg of his 50th Anniversary tour has been canceled including the Australia and New Zealand dates that were scheduled to kick off in March.

With over 130 million albums sold, a Grammy win and a spot in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, Diamond’s long list of hits include “I’m a Believer” (1967), “Red Red Wine” (1967), “Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)” (1969) and “Cracklin’ Rosie” (1970).

Fans across the country last saw Diamond perform “Sweet Caroline” during FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square when he encouraged the large New York City crowd to join him in singing.

The Recording Academy will honor Diamond with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, airing on CBS at 7:30 p.m. EST.