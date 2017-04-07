Why NEEDTOBREATHE Called Shooting Their New Music Video with Andra Day the 'Most Fun' They've Ever Had on Set

For band NEEDTOBREATHE, shooting their latest music video featuring Andra Day (literally) hit home.

The Grammy-nominated rock band and the soulful singer come together to share an empowering message in the new music video for their chart topping anthem “HARD LOVE” — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look of the clip filmed in the band’s hometown.

“We got to shoot this video in our hometown of Charleston with some amazingly talented marching band students at North Charleston High School,” NEEDTOBREATHE front man Bear Rinehart, 36, tells PEOPLE. “It was probably the most fun we’ve ever had shooting a video, not to mention getting to add the powerhouse that is Andra Day to the song.”

He continues: “Her energy was incredibly natural and her performance in this video crushes.”

Day, 32, shares a similar sentiment of getting to work with the band on the single.

“It’s been amazing to work with NEEDTOBREATHE on this song. I love the integrity of their music and it’s been incredible getting to know them throughout this process,” Day says. “Their character really shines through the track and I love the message of it.”

In the video, snippets from people’s lives are shown while the two powerhouse performers emotionally sing, “Hold on tight a little longer/ What don’t kill you, makes you stronger/ Get back up, ’cause it’s a hard love.”

“HARD LOVE” is the title track off the band’s album of the same name, released in 2016, and available now.