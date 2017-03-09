The Chainsmokers and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis to Perform at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival lineup is just as epic as the big game, itself, is sure to be.

During the three days of free concerts – which are in conjunction with the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four – The Chainsmokers will take the Coca-Cola Music stage on Saturday, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, along with headliner Aerosmith, will get the crowd pumped up Sunday for the Capital One JamFest.

Performers at the AT&T Block Party on Friday are yet to be announced, but last year’s one-of-a-kind concert experience brought out the likes of Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, Flo Rida and more.

Can’t make it out for the fun? Music and basketball fans around the globe will be able to tune in to the performances via livestream on NCAA.com, BleacherReport.com, and the official NCAA YouTube channel.

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival kicks off March 31 and goes until April 2.