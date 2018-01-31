Glee's Naya Rivera Returns to the Classroom for a Sexy Dance with Ne-Yo in Step Up: High Water

Naya Rivera is back in the classroom in a whole new role, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

The 31-year-old Glee actress is transitioning from student to teacher in Step Up: High Water, the new 10-episode YouTube Red series based on the Step Up film franchise.

Executive produced by original Step Up stars (and real-life couple!) Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum as well as Step Up director Adam Shankman, Step Up: High Water turns the spotlight on a contemporary performing arts school in Atlanta and the lives of several ambitious young dancers.

Rivera plays school administrator Collette Jones in the show, starring alongside Grammy winner Ne-Yo (The Wiz Live, World of Dance) as owner of the school Sage Odom.

In the clip, Rivera and Ne-Yo get down and dirty on the dance floor, choreographing a sultry number together.

“I think you’re holding back,” she tells him after working out a few moves, a suggestion that inspires Ne-Yo’s character to turn up the heat.

Elsewhere in the series — which is Rivera’s first since Glee — fans can expect to hear songs from Atlanta–based artist 2 Chainz , as well as new tunes from four-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason “PooBear” Boyd and “Jingle” Jared Gutstadt.

Faizon Love, of Couples Retreat fame, also stars in the show alongside newcomers Jade Chynoweth, Lauryn McClain, Petrice Jones, Marcus Mitchell, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise and R. Marcos Taylor.

Step Up: High Water premieres on YouTube Red on Wednesday. You can watch episode 1 here.