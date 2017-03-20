Very Pregnant Natalie Portman Stars in James Blake’s New Music Video

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

James Blake released the music video for “My Willing Heart,” off 2016’s The Colour in Anything, Monday. The stark, black-and-white clip stars a pregnant Natalie Portman and was directed by Anna Rose Holmer. According to a press release, the actress appeared in the video “just days” before her daughter Amalia‘s birth last month.

Though Blake released The Colour in Anything last May, “My Willing Heart” is the first of the album’s tracks to receive a music video. The electro-soul artist discussed the track, which Frank Ocean co-wrote, with EW last year. “I worry about the future too much to be able to comment on the moment so well,” Blake said when explaining Ocean’s contributions to the song’s “kind of millennial” lyrics. “I’d say [Ocean] is one of the best lyricists around.”

FROM COINAGE: Here Are the 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

The Colour in Anything was just one dimension of a banner 2016 for Blake where he collaborated with Ocean, Vince Staples, and Beyoncé.

See the “My Willing Heart” video above.